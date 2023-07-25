Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $910,000 for a single-family residence

A house located at 2318 Warwick Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,690-square-foot property, built in 1972, was sold on July 5, 2023. The $910,000 purchase price works out to $538 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 7,405 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Warwick Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,374-square-foot home was sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,241-square-foot home at 2182 Warwick Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $810,000, a price per square foot of $361. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 1,652-square-foot home on Canterbury Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $533. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.