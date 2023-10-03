Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $912,000 for a single-family residence

The property located at 4961 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 13, 2023 for $912,000, or $611 per square foot.

The house, built in 1948, has an interior space of 1,493 square feet. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the home is equipped with a detached one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Woodview Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 3,022-square-foot home was sold for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $447. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 2,647-square-foot home on Woodview Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $586. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,523-square-foot home at 4764 Woodview Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $960,000, a price per square foot of $380. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

