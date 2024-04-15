Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $927,000 for a 3-bedroom home

3209 Fitzpatrick Court (Google Street View)

A 2,180-square-foot house built in 2002 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 3209 Fitzpatrick Court in Santa Rosa was sold on March 28, 2024, for $927,000, or $425 per square foot.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property occupies a lot of 9,064 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Castlerock Court in Santa Rosa in December 2023 a 1,992-square-foot home was sold for $865,000, a price per square foot of $434. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,992-square-foot home at 3416 Castlerock Court in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $600,000, a price per square foot of $301. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 2,148-square-foot home on Meadow Glen Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $291. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

