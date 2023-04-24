Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $934,000 for a single-family residence

The spacious property located at 1561 Lofty Perch Place in Santa Rosa was sold on April 6, 2023 for $934,000, or $428 per square foot. The house, built in 2001, has an interior space of 2,182 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and two baths. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Twilight Way in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,299-square-foot home was sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $612.

In March 2023, a 3,627-square-foot home on La Cuesta Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,218,000, a price per square foot of $336.

A 2,876-square-foot home at 5775 Owl Light Terrace in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $985,000, a price per square foot of $342.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.