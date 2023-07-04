Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $935,000 for a single-family residence

The spacious property located at 3800 Sherbrook Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 16, 2023 for $935,000, or $361 per square foot. The house, built in 1990, has an interior space of 2,593 square feet. This two-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 5,662 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In April 2023, a 2,285-square-foot home on Forest Glen Way in Santa Rosa sold for $858,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Manzanita Avenue in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,886-square-foot home was sold for $1,594,500, a price per square foot of $552. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,772-square-foot home at 3863 Shadowhill Drive in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $775,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.