Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $940,000 for a 3-bedroom home

1019 Franquette Avenue (Google Street View)

A 1,900-square-foot house built in 1952 has changed hands.

The property located at 1019 Franquette Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on March 22, 2024. The $940,000 purchase price works out to $495 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a one-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 7,840 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Spring Creek Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,076-square-foot home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $604. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,712-square-foot home at 2702 Spring Creek Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2024 for $520,000, a price per square foot of $304. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In September 2023, a 1,222-square-foot home on Rocklin Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $775,000, a price per square foot of $634. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

