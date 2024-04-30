Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $945,000 for a 4-bedroom home

1915 Honeysuckle Drive (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 1915 Honeysuckle Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 10, 2024 for $945,000, or $328 per square foot.

The house, built in 2011, has an interior space of 2,878 square feet.

This two-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three baths. In addition, the house features an attached two-car garage. The property's lot measures 5,207 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In June 2023, a 1,398-square-foot home on Linwood Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $512,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Linwood Avenue in Santa Rosa in September 2023 a 1,398-square-foot home was sold for $848,000, a price per square foot of $607. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,386-square-foot home at 2135 Linwood Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $335. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.