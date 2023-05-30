Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $950,000 for a 2-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 350 Miramonte Place in Santa Rosa was sold on May 12, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $429 per square foot. The house, built in 1988, has an interior space of 2,212 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on an 8,276-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,230-square-foot home was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $476.

In March 2023, a 2,065-square-foot home on Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $795,000, a price per square foot of $385.

A 1,552-square-foot home at 385 Riven Rock Way in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $820,000, a price per square foot of $528.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.