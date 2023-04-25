Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $950,000 for a single-family home

A house located at 1890 Neotomas Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,717-square-foot property, built in 1971, was sold on April 4, 2023. The $950,000 purchase price works out to $553 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In February 2023, a 3,384-square-foot home on Lornadell Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $281.

A 1,501-square-foot home at 2527 Tachevah Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $655,000, a price per square foot of $436.

On Fir Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,259-square-foot home was sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $283.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.