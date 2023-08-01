Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $970,000 for a single-family residence

The spacious property located at 5769 Desoto Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 13, 2023 for $970,000, or $445 per square foot. The house, built in 1999, has an interior space of 2,182 square feet. This single-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property encompasses a generous 8,712 square feet of land.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 2,876-square-foot home at 5775 Owl Light Terrace in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $985,000, a price per square foot of $342. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Owl Hill Avenue in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,823-square-foot home was sold for $1,005,000, a price per square foot of $356. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,942-square-foot home on Baja Court in Santa Rosa sold for $1,090,000, a price per square foot of $561. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

