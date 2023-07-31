Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $981,000 for a single-family residence

The property located at 6349 Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa was sold on July 10, 2023. The $981,000 purchase price works out to $525 per square foot. The house, built in 1987, has an interior space of 1,870 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. Situated on a spacious 8,060-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Stone Bridge Road in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,361-square-foot home was sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $426. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,665-square-foot home on Meadowridge Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $405. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,350-square-foot home at 6266 Meadowstone Drive in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $1,040,000, a price per square foot of $443. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.