Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $985,000 for a single-family residence

The property located at 2053 Rolling Hill Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 25, 2023 for $985,000, or $608 per square foot. The house, built in 1977, has an interior space of 1,621 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,764-square-foot home at 2209 Hillside Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $840,000, a price per square foot of $476.

In March 2023, a 2,045-square-foot home on Mayten Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $741,000, a price per square foot of $362.

On Ridgeview Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,502-square-foot home was sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $352.

