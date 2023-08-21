Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $995,000 for a 2-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 8102 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 1, 2023 for $995,000, or $455 per square foot. The house, built in 1988, has an interior space of 2,188 square feet. This single-story house has two bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In May 2023, a 1,552-square-foot home on Riven Rock Way in Santa Rosa sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $528. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,065-square-foot home at 7776 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $795,000, a price per square foot of $385. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Miramonte Place in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 2,065-square-foot home was sold for $902,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

