Sale closed in Sea Ranch: $1.2 million for a single-family residence

A house located at 41195 Deer Trail in Sea Ranch has new owners. The 1,931-square-foot property, built in 1999, was sold on June 28, 2023. The $1,150,000 purchase price works out to $596 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating. Additionally, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property occupies a sizable 0.6-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,404-square-foot home on Burl Tree in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $890. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,681-square-foot home at 41490 Riven in The Sea Ranch sold in January 2023 for $1,529,000, a price per square foot of $570. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Leeward Road in The Sea Ranch in February 2023 a 2,385-square-foot home was sold for $1,995,000, a price per square foot of $836. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.