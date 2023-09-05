Sale closed in Sea Ranch: $1.2 million for a single-family residence

A spacious house located at 152 Sea Drift in Sea Ranch has a new owner.

The 2,268-square-foot property, built in 1992, was sold on Aug. 18, 2023. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $529 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the house features a two-car garage.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 2,385-square-foot home at 40450 Leeward Road in The Sea Ranch sold in February 2023 for $1,995,000, a price per square foot of $836. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Burl Tree in The Sea Ranch in March 2023 a 1,404-square-foot home was sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $890. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,931-square-foot home on Deer Trail in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $596. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

