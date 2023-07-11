Sale closed in Sea Ranch: $1.2 million for a single-family residence

A 1,268-square-foot house built in 1990 has changed hands. The property located at 42070 Rock Cod in Sea Ranch was sold on June 26, 2023, for $1,200,000, or $946 per square foot. This two-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 9,375 square feet.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.