Sale closed in Sea Ranch: $1.4 million for a 3-bedroom home

The property located at 38988 Hedgegate Road in Sea Ranch was sold on April 12, 2023. The $1,372,000 purchase price works out to $718 per square foot. The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 1,910 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.