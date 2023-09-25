Sale closed in Sea Ranch: $1.4 million for a single-family residence

A 1,858-square-foot house built in 1995 has changed hands.

The property located at 129 Windsweep in Sea Ranch was sold on Sept. 12, 2023, for $1,394,500, or $751 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,512-square-foot home at 41035 Tallgrass in The Sea Ranch sold in July 2023 for $1,625,000, a price per square foot of $647. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Burl Tree in The Sea Ranch in March 2023 a 1,404-square-foot home was sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $890. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,931-square-foot home on Deer Trail in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $596. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.