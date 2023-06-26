Sale closed in Sea Ranch: $1.5 million for a house

The spacious property located at 37091 Albatross Reach in Sea Ranch was sold on June 7, 2023 for $1,450,000, or $674 per square foot. The house, built in 1995, has an interior space of 2,151 square feet. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 938-square-foot home at 37238 Schooner in The Sea Ranch sold in March 2023 for $870,000, a price per square foot of $928. The home has 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,597-square-foot home on Drovers Close in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,102,500, a price per square foot of $425. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

