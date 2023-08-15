Sale closed in Sea Ranch: $1.6 million for a 3-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 41035 Tallgrass in Sea Ranch was sold on July 25, 2023. The $1,625,000 purchase price works out to $647 per square foot. The house, built in 1998, has an interior space of 2,512 square feet. This two-story home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the home is equipped with an attached one-car garage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 0.5-acre.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Deer Trail in The Sea Ranch in June 2023 a 1,931-square-foot home was sold for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $596. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,404-square-foot home at 88 Burl Tree in The Sea Ranch sold in March 2023 for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $890. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In January 2023, a 2,681-square-foot home on Riven in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,529,000, a price per square foot of $570. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.