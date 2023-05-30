Sale closed in Sea Ranch: $2.1 million for a single-family residence

The property located at 49 Fishermans Close in Sea Ranch was sold on May 11, 2023. The $2,100,000 purchase price works out to $1,200 per square foot. The house, built in 1976, has an interior space of 1,750 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 2,482-square-foot home at 35433 Fly Cloud Road in The Sea Ranch sold in December 2022 for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $463.

In December 2022, a 918-square-foot home on Sea Ridge Road in The Sea Ranch sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $899.

On Ramsgate Road in The Sea Ranch in March 2023 a 1,527-square-foot home was sold for $1,260,000, a price per square foot of $825.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.