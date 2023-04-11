Sale closed in Sea Ranch: $2.4 million for a 4-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 35028 Crows Nest Drive in Sea Ranch was sold on March 23, 2023. The $2,395,000 purchase price works out to $1,135 per square foot. The house, built in 1979, has an interior space of 2,111 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.