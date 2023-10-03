Sale closed in Sea Ranch: $722,000 for a 2-bedroom home

A house located at 36997 Timber Ridge Road in Sea Ranch has new owners.

The 1,412-square-foot property, built in 1993, was sold on Sept. 13, 2023, for $722,000, or $511 per square foot. The layout of this three-story house includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. Additionally, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Drovers Close in The Sea Ranch in March 2023 a 2,597-square-foot home was sold for $1,102,500, a price per square foot of $425. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,347-square-foot home on Timber Ridge Road in The Sea Ranch sold for $945,000, a price per square foot of $702. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 796-square-foot home at 36688 Timber Ridge Road in The Sea Ranch sold in July 2023 for $960,000, a price per square foot of $1,206. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

