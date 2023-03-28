Sale closed in Sea Ranch: $825,000 for a three-bedroom home

A house located at 41466 Deer Trail in Sea Ranch has new owners. The 1,656-square-foot property, built in 1986, was sold on Feb. 24, 2023, for $825,000, or $498 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

