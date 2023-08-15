Sale closed in Sea Ranch: $950,000 for a 2-bedroom home

A house located at 354 Moonraker Road in Sea Ranch has new owners. The 1,068-square-foot property, built in 1995, was sold on July 28, 2023, for $950,000, or $890 per square foot. This two-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 0.4-acre.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,161-square-foot home on Windsong Lane in The Sea Ranch sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $724. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,205-square-foot home at 64 Compass Close in The Sea Ranch sold in June 2023 for $1,790,000, a price per square foot of $812. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Chinquapin Lane in The Sea Ranch in July 2023 a 1,265-square-foot home was sold for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $870. The home has 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms.

