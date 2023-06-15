Sale closed in Sebastopol: $1.1 million for a house

A house located at 1707 Burnside Road in Sebastopol has new owners. The 1,859-square-foot property, built in 1977, was sold on May 26, 2023, for $1,149,000, or $618 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 1.9-acre lot.

