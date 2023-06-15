Sale closed in Sebastopol: $1.2 million for a house

The spacious property located at 3967 Bones Road in Sebastopol was sold on May 26, 2023 for $1,200,000, or $325 per square foot. The house, built in 1970, has an interior space of 3,697 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a pool in the backyard sits on a 5.0-acre lot.

