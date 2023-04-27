Sale closed in Sebastopol: $1.2 million for a house

The property located at 1920 Coffee Lane in Sebastopol was sold on April 7, 2023. The $1,225,000 purchase price works out to $676 per square foot. The house, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,812 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.5-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.