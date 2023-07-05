Sale closed in Sebastopol: $1.2 million for a single-family home

The property located at 429 Florence Avenue in Sebastopol was sold on June 16, 2023 for $1,150,000, or $630 per square foot. The house, built in 1952, has an interior space of 1,825 square feet. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 0.3-acre.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Healdsburg Avenue in Sebastopol in March 2023 a 3,032-square-foot home was sold for $1,650,000, a price per square foot of $544. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,292-square-foot home at 7224 Wilton Avenue in Sebastopol sold in February 2023 for $1,160,000, a price per square foot of $506. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 3,956-square-foot home on Dufranc Avenue in Sebastopol sold for $2,264,500, a price per square foot of $572. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.