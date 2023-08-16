Sale closed in Sebastopol: $1.2 million for a single-family residence

The spacious property located at 4141 Shook Road in Sebastopol was sold on July 27, 2023. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $475 per square foot. The house, built in 1947, has an interior space of 2,525 square feet. This single-story home offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a garage. The property occupies a sizable 0.6-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.