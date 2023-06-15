Sale closed in Sebastopol: $1.3 million for a 2-bedroom home

A 2,872-square-foot house built in 2015 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 3222 Mueller Road in Sebastopol was sold on May 26, 2023, for $1,320,000, or $460 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Brush Street in Graton in May 2023 a 2,386-square-foot home was sold for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,660-square-foot home at 3112 Brush Street in Graton sold in April 2023 for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $678. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,308-square-foot home on Brush Street in Graton sold for $765,000, a price per square foot of $585. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.