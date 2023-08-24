Sale closed in Sebastopol: $1.3 million for a house

A house located at 911 Wagnon Road in Sebastopol has new owners. The property, built in 1953, was sold on Aug. 3, 2023. The purchase price was $1,250,000. The layout of this single-story house consists of one bedroom and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the home features a four-car carport.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Wagnon Road in Sebastopol in June 2023 a home was sold for $1,299,000.

In August 2023, a 3,024-square-foot home on Ramsey Road in Sebastopol sold for $1,395,000, a price per square foot of $461. The home has 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

