Sale closed in Sebastopol: $1.3 million for a house

A house located at 240 Princeton Drive in Sebastopol has new owners. The 1,479-square-foot property, built in 1971, was sold on May 15, 2023, for $1,250,000, or $845 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.2-acre lot.

