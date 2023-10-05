Sale closed in Sebastopol: $1.6 million for a house

4200 Green Valley School Road (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 4200 Green Valley School Road in Sebastopol was sold on Sept. 21, 2023 for $1,625,000, or $300 per square foot.

The house, built in 1977, has an interior space of 5,418 square feet.

The layout of this three-story house includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. In addition, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,060-square-foot home at 4916 Thomas Road in Sebastopol sold in August 2023 for $390,000, a price per square foot of $368. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Bones Road in Sebastopol in May 2023 a 3,697-square-foot home was sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $325. The home has 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.