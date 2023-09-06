Sale closed in Sebastopol: $1.6 million for a house

A 2,857-square-foot house built in 1952 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1762 Bloomfield Road in Sebastopol was sold on Aug. 18, 2023. The $1,625,000 purchase price works out to $569 per square foot. This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,393-square-foot home at 7413 Kennedy Road in Sebastopol sold in April 2023 for $1,850,000, a price per square foot of $773. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Pleasant Hill Road in Sebastopol in February 2023 a 1,965-square-foot home was sold for $1,307,000, a price per square foot of $665. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 19,347-square-foot home on Kennedy Road in Sebastopol sold for $2,400,000, a price per square foot of $124. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.