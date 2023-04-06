Sale closed in Sebastopol: $1.7 million for a four-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 7550 Healdsburg Avenue in Sebastopol was sold on March 13, 2023 for $1,650,000, or $544 per square foot. The house, built in 1936, has an interior space of 3,032 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a carport, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 3,956-square-foot home at 615 Dufranc Avenue in Sebastopol sold in December 2022 for $2,264,500, a price per square foot of $572.

In February 2023, a 2,292-square-foot home on Wilton Avenue in Sebastopol sold for $1,160,000, a price per square foot of $506.

On Springdale Street in Sebastopol in January 2023 a 1,294-square-foot home was sold for $1,130,000, a price per square foot of $873.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.