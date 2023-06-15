Sale closed in Sebastopol: $2.1 million for a house

A spacious house located at 7690 Lynch Road in Sebastopol has new owners. The 3,544-square-foot property, built in 1991, was sold on May 19, 2023. The $2,100,500 purchase price works out to $593 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage, as well as a pool in the backyard and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.6-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.