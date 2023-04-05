Sale closed in Sebastopol: $2.4 million for a farmhouse

A 2,806-square-foot house built in 1963 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 111 Harris Hills Drive in Sebastopol was sold on March 8, 2023. The $2,400,000 purchase price works out to $855 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.0-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.