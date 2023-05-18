Sale closed in Sebastopol: $2.4 million for a house

The spacious property located at 8097 Whited Road in Sebastopol was sold on May 1, 2023. The $2,400,000 purchase price works out to $276 per square foot. The house, built in 1946, has an interior space of 8,703 square feet. The property features nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 3.5-acre lot, which also has a pool.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.