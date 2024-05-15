Sale closed in Sebastopol: $500,000 for a house

A 832-square-foot house built in 1961 has changed hands.

The property located at 11511 Barnett Valley Road in Sebastopol was sold on March 5, 2024, for $500,000, or $601 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a detached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 2.0-acre.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Barnett Valley Road in Sebastopol in February 2024 a 3,954-square-foot home was sold for $2,000,000, a price per square foot of $506. The home has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

A 2,516-square-foot home at 12425 Ramsey Road in Sebastopol sold in May 2023 for $1,900,000, a price per square foot of $755. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 3,024-square-foot home on Ramsey Road in Sebastopol sold for $1,395,000, a price per square foot of $461. The home has 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

