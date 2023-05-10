Sale closed in Sebastopol: $612,500 for a house

A historic house located at 9750 Oconnell Road in Sebastopol has a new owner. The 1,085-square-foot property, built in 1928, was sold on April 18, 2023. The $612,500 purchase price works out to $565 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bath, a detached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.0-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.