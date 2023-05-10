Sale closed in Sebastopol: $629,000 for a single-family residence

A house located at 7695 Leland Street in Sebastopol has a new owner. The 668-square-foot property, built in 1946, was sold on April 20, 2023, for $629,000, or $942 per square foot. The property features one bedroom, one bath, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,084-square-foot home on Bodega Avenue in Sebastopol sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $678.

A 1,460-square-foot home at 7511 Bodega Avenue in Sebastopol sold in January 2023 for $845,000, a price per square foot of $579.

On Springdale Street in Sebastopol in January 2023 a 1,294-square-foot home was sold for $1,130,000, a price per square foot of $873.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.