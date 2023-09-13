Sale closed in Sebastopol: $690,000 for a single-family residence

A house located at 8045 Whited Road in Sebastopol has new owners.

The 864-square-foot property, built in 1944, was sold on Aug. 25, 2023, for $690,000, or $799 per square foot. This single-story home has two bedrooms and one bath.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In February 2023, a 1,064-square-foot home on Stich Lane in Sebastopol sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $648. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Valley View Drive in Sebastopol in May 2023 a 1,242-square-foot home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $612. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,683-square-foot home at 257 Washington Court in Sebastopol sold in March 2023 for $900,000, a price per square foot of $535. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

