Sale closed in Sebastopol: $760,000 for a house

A house located at 750 Jonive Road in Sebastopol has new owners. The 842-square-foot property, built in 1986, was sold on Aug. 2, 2023. The $760,000 purchase price works out to $903 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house includes one bedroom and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In May 2023, a 4,743-square-foot home on Jonive Road in Sebastopol sold for $3,250,000, a price per square foot of $685. The home has 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

A 3,327-square-foot home at 1263 Rim of The Redwoods Road in Sebastopol sold in May 2023 for $2,150,000, a price per square foot of $646. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.