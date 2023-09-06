Sale closed in Sebastopol: $795,000 for a single-family residence

782 Litchfield Avenue (Google Street View)

The property located at 782 Litchfield Avenue in Sebastopol was sold on Aug. 18, 2023 for $795,000, or $960 per square foot.

The house, built in 1946, has an interior space of 828 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In February 2023, a 1,368-square-foot home on High Street in Sebastopol sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $512. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On High Street in Sebastopol in July 2023 a 1,022-square-foot home was sold for $845,000, a price per square foot of $827. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 2,635-square-foot home at 7075 Fellers Lane in Sebastopol sold in April 2023 for $1,060,000, a price per square foot of $402. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.