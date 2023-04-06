Sale closed in Sebastopol: $850,000 for a farmhouse

A 1,294-square-foot house built in 1974 has changed hands. The property located at 1893 Green Hill Road in Sebastopol was sold on March 16, 2023. The $850,000 purchase price works out to $657 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.