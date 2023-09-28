Sale closed in Windsor: $1.1 million for a 3-bedroom home

110 Silverbell Court (Google Street View)

A house located at 110 Silverbell Court in Windsor has new owners.

The 1,955-square-foot property, built in 1991, was sold on Sept. 13, 2023. The $1,050,000 purchase price works out to $537 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. On the exterior, the home features tiles on the roof. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the home comes with a two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The property's backyard additionally features a pool.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,864-square-foot home on Planetree Drive in Windsor sold for $681,000, a price per square foot of $365. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,734-square-foot home at 443 Harper Court in Windsor sold in July 2023 for $825,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Gordon Court in Windsor in May 2023 a 1,624-square-foot home was sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $440. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.