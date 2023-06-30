Sale closed in Windsor: $1.3 million for a 7-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 808 Colleen Drive in Windsor was sold on June 8, 2023. The $1,283,000 purchase price works out to $299 per square foot. The house, built in 1976, has an interior space of 4,295 square feet. The property features seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,748-square-foot home on Walten Way in Windsor sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,797-square-foot home at 440 Godfrey Drive in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $749,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Dawn Way in Windsor in April 2023 a 1,312-square-foot home was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $514. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.