Sale closed in Windsor: $1 million for a single-family home

A 2,057-square-foot house built in 1989 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 126 Espana Way in Windsor was sold on June 30, 2023, for $1,040,000, or $506 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage, providing ample room for vehicles and storage needs. The property occupies a sizable 10,454-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,544-square-foot home on Espana Way in Windsor sold for $741,000, a price per square foot of $480. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Piccadilly Circle in Windsor in March 2023 a 2,674-square-foot home was sold for $926,000, a price per square foot of $346. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,488-square-foot home at 9147 Piccadilly Circle in Windsor sold in April 2023 for $895,000, a price per square foot of $360. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.