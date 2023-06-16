Sale closed in Windsor: $2.7 million for a 4-bedroom home

The spacious property located at 428 Cayetano Court in Windsor was sold on May 23, 2023. The $2,700,000 purchase price works out to $449 per square foot. The house, built in 1989, has an interior space of 6,010 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and five parking spaces. It sits on a 1.6-acre lot, which also has a pool.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,544-square-foot home at 244 Buena Tierra Way in Windsor sold in February 2023 for $805,000, a price per square foot of $521. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Espana Way in Windsor in February 2023 a 1,544-square-foot home was sold for $741,000, a price per square foot of $480. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,488-square-foot home on Piccadilly Circle in Windsor sold for $910,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.